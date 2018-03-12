KENNY CHESNEY SUMMER SKIP TO NASHVILLE

If you win….you and a friend

*Fly round trip to the country music capitol of the world, NASHVILLE on Thursday August 9th,

*Stay 3 nights at the SoBro Guest House downtown

*Get two tickets to the Grand Ole Opry plus a backstage tour afterward Friday August 10th

*THEN….see Kenny Chesney, Thomas Rhett & Old Dominion in concert at Nissan Stadium August 11th!

*We’ll even toss in $500 in spending money!

HOW TO WIN:

Enter beginning next Monday at locations around CJ Country which will be listed shortly HERE. You can enter once at each location and you have until May 13th. Jimi Jamm will announce the winner on the CJ Country Morning Show May 19th.

BROUGHT TO YOU BY:

ROB’S GLASS IN WARSAW & BATAVIA

SCOFIELD TRANSFER & RECYCLING IN STAFFORD

THOMPSON MOTORS IN ATTICA

STEP BY STEP PHYSICAL THERAPY IN WARSAW

RICH’S POWER EQUIPMENT IN AVON

Win more than a trip–make a memory! From Western New York’s CJ Country!