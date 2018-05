CJ COUNTRY SUPPORTS TEAM “FOREVER LOVED” IN THEIR QUEST TO RAISE MONEY TO BENEFIT LOCAL FOOD PANTRIES.

Join Team “Forever Loved” for their annual HUGE Indoor Yard Sale to raise money to benefit local food pantries! It’s from 9a-4p both days at Warren’s Commercial Cleaning, 454 N. Main St, Warsaw. Tons of stuff…dining room sets, toys, clothes, Christmas items, Household items & more!