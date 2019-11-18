CJ Country invites you to help less fortunate kids across the area have a great Christmas with your donation of a NEW, UNWRAPPED toy at one of the numerous CJ Country Toy Boxes listed below between now and December 16th. Please help us give needy children that special feeling only Christmas can bring.

2019 CJ COUNTRY TOY BOX DROP OFF LOCATIONS

AKRON

Buck’s Motorsports

ALEXANDER

Baldwin’s Country Store

ARCADE

Creekside Fabrics, Quilts & Yarns

ATTICA

Hans Moeller Jewelers

Harding’s Attica Furniture

Morluski’s Polish & Italian Cuisine

Thompson Motors

AVON

Rich’s Power Equipment

BATAVIA

Affordable Floor Covering

Batavia’s Original Pizzeria

Cedar Street Sales & Rentals

Council Opticians

Java Farm Supply

L & L Transmissions

Marchese Computer Products

Optique Optical

Perry Vet Clinic

Robb’s Glass

RW Vapors

Salmon Orthodontics

The Yngodess Shop

Trinstar Communications

Valle Jewelers

BERGEN

The Firing Pin

CASTILE

Elitsac Lumber

CHAFFEE

Tri-County Supply

LEICESTER

2nd Time Around Consignment

LEROY

Leroy Hearth & Home

LINWOOD

Linwood Turf Equipment

LIVONIA

Perry Vet Clinic

NORTH JAVA

Java Farm Supply

Lamb & Webster

NUNDA

Modern Home Center

PERRY

Harding Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Hart’s Insurance

Lumberyard Restaurant

McClurg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram

Perry Market Place

Perry Vet Clinic

Salmon Orthodontics

VARYSBURG

Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets

WARSAW

Robb’s Glass

Silverlake Family Restaurant

Summit Family Dental

Warsaw Redemption Center

X-Cel Wireless

YORK

Davis Trailer World & Country Mall

YORKSHIRE

Java Farm Supply

Perry Vet Clinic