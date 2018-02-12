Daryle Singletary, known for his country hits “I Let Her Lie” and “Too Much Fun,” has died, according to multiple reports. He was 46 years old.
The news was shared by music booking and promotions company McAlpin Entertainment in a Facebook post.
“Completely heartbroken to learn of the passing of our friend Daryle Singletary this morning,” the statement reads. “He was one of the best men we’ve had the privilege to meet and work with in this business, both professionally and personally. Please keep Daryle’s wife, Heather and their four young children in your prayers.”
It is currently unclear what caused Singletary’s death. According to his social media pages, he had been actively touring with multiple shows scheduled for this week.
Singletary charted five Top 40 country hits in the 1990s, including 1996’s “Amen Kind of Love” and 1998’s “The Note.” The Georgia native released seven solo albums over his impressive career. Just last year, he released American Grandstand, a duet bluegrass album with Rhonda Vincent.
Daryle Singletary is survived by his wife, Holly, and four children.