Country Music Hall of Famer Don Williams has died after a short illness. He was 78.
After beginning his career in Nashville in the late 1960s and signing a songwriting contact in the early 1970s, Williams made his chart debut with “The Shelter of Your Eyes” in 1973.
Over the course of his decades-long career, the so-called “Gentle Giant” of country music recorded hits like “Tulsa Time,” “Good Ole Boys Like Me” and “It Must Be Love.” Williams earned 17 No. 1 country hits throughout his career.
Williams held his final performance and retired in 2016, saying it was time to “hang up his hat and enjoy some quiet time at home.”
Troy Gentry, best known as part of the country music duo Montgomery Gentry, was killed in a helicopter crash in New Jersey Friday, Fox News has confirmed.
The singer was 50.
The Federal Aviation Administration said the helicopter crashed into a wooded area near the Flying W Airport in Medford hours before Montgomery Gentry was due to perform at a resort that is also housed at the airport.
Gentry was born on April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Kentucky, where he met bandmate Eddie Montgomery. The Kentucky-based duo is perhaps best known for their hit “My Town,” along with other singles like “Hillbilly Shoes” and “Headlights.” They were named duo of the year by both the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association in 2000, and were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2009.
The band tweeted just hours before the crash, writing, “Heading to Medford, New Jersey to play tomorrow! Ya looking forward to the show? WE ARE!”
Gentry is survived by his two daughters, Kaylee and Taylor, and his wife, Angie McClure, who he married in 1999.
Back to Top
Copyright © 2015 - WCJW. All rights reserved.