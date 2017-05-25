“While only one day of the year is dedicated to honoring our veterans, Americans must never forget the sacrifices many of our fellow countrymen have made to defend our country and protect our freedom” — Congressman Randy Neugebauer

WYOMING COUNTY

Friday, May 22nd

10:30am: Wyoming County Community Hospital is planning a Memorial Day program, including: Invocation, Pledge of Allegiance. comments by hospital CEO Don Eichenauer and a representative of the Veteran Services Office, Rifle squad and Taps, and a closing prayer. The ceremony will be followed by a picnic lunch in the hospital cafeteria.

6:30pm: Castile will host a ceremonial dedication of a new bronze monument, “Battlefield Cross” across from the Town Hall Center.

Sunday, May 24th

1:00pm: Hunt Stout Post 1670 will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony in Pike, NY at the Masonic Temple on Main St. There is a march to Elmwood Cemetery to lay a wreath at the veterans mound followed by a rifle salute and taps. Katie Ashworth is the guest speaker. Following the ceremony is the annual Chicken B-B-Q at the Post from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. At 7:00 p.m. is a drawing for a winner of the gun raffle (Remington Model 770 .270 bolt action with scope) or $300.00 cash.

Monday, May 25th (Memorial Day)

Arcade – The Memorial Day Parade will start at 9am and will march from the Arcade Fire Hall to the VFW where a ceremony and lunch will follow.

Attica – The Memorial Day Parade will start from Prospect St. school at 9am and will travel to the Veterans Memorial on Main St. A Ceremony will immediately follow the parade, and all veterans are welcome to join the parade.

Perry – The Memorial Day Parade starts at the Hope Cemetary monument on Main St, at 10 am and will conclude at the Perry Veterans Memorial Association located at 64 Lake St. Immediately following the parade is the Memorial Day ceremony featuring several dignitaries and veterans speaking, a Barber Shop quartet and a 21 gun salute. A chicken bbq will start at 12pm at the Perry Veterans Memorial Association.

Warsaw – The Memorial Day Parade will start at the Warsaw Court House at 10:30am and will march to the Warsaw Cemetery where a ceremony will take place. The parade will then continue on to the Vets Club where another ceremony will take place.

BATAVIA EVENTS

7 a.m. Vietnam Veterans Memorial at Genesee County Park 11095 Bethany Center Road, East Bethany

8 a.m. Williams Park WWI Memorial. 101 Pearl St., Batavia

8:30 a.m. Batavia VA Medical Center, at the main flagpole, 222 Richmond Ave.

8:45 a.m. NYS Veterans Home, at the main flagpole, 220 Richmond Ave.

9:30 a.m. Upton Monument. This monument honors the dead of the Civil War, and all wars since. Junction of Main and Ellicott streets, Downtown Batavia

10 a.m. Veterans Plot on Harvester Avenue.

10:00 a.m. UMMC Jerome Center, 16 Bank St., Batavia.

Batavia Concert Band will perform patriotic music starting at 10 a.m.,

Ceremonies start at 10:30 The names of county veterans who have died since the previous Memorial Day will be read and a flag placed to honor each of them.

LeROY

Parade forms at 9:45 a.m. , starts at 10:30 a.m. sharp, from the American Legion Post Home, 53 W. Main St. to Trigon Park.

•National Anthem sung by Mary Brady

•Reading of names and placement of flags for veterans who have died over the past year

•Memorial Day Guest Speaker: Rev. David Jones

•Musical selections by the Le Roy High School Band

•Closing with playing of “Taps” and Firing Squad Volley