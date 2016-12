1 H.O.L.Y.

Florida Georgia Line



2 DIE A HAPPY MAN

Thomas Rhett



3 HUMBLE AND KIND

Tim McGraw

4 SOMEWHERE ON A BEACH

Dierks Bentley



5 HEAD OVER BOOTS

Jon Pardi



6 YOU SHOULD BE HERE

Cole Swindell

7 SETTING THE WORLD ON FIRE

Kenny Chesney Featuring P!nk

8 MY CHURCH

Maren Morris



9 CAME HERE TO FORGET

Blake Shelton

10 PETER PAN

Kelsea Ballerini



11 HUNTIN’, FISHIN’ & LOVIN’ EVERY DAY

Luke Bryan

12 FROM THE GROUND UP

Dan + Shay

13 WASTED TIME

Keith Urban



14 CHURCH BELLS

Carrie Underwood

15 DIFFERENT FOR GIRLS

Dierks Bentley Featuring Elle King



16 T-SHIRT

Thomas Rhett

17 RECORD YEAR

Eric Church

18 SNAPBACK

Old Dominion



19 THINK OF YOU

Chris Young Duet With Cassadee Pope

20 BREAK UP IN A SMALL TOWN

Sam Hunt

21 HOME ALONE TONIGHT

Luke Bryan Featuring Karen Fairchild

22 AMERICAN COUNTRY LOVE SONG

Jake Owen

23 MIDDLE OF A MEMORY

Cole Swindell

24 DRUNK ON YOUR LOVE

Brett Eldredge

25 LIGHTS COME ON

Jason Aldean

26 MAKE YOU MISS ME

Sam Hunt

27 CONFESSION

Florida Georgia Line

28 FIX

Chris Lane

29 HEARTBEAT

Carrie Underwood

30 VICE

Miranda Lambert

31 IT DON’T HURT LIKE IT USED TO

Billy Currington

32 MIND READER

Dustin Lynch

33 I LIKE THE SOUND OF THAT

Rascal Flatts

34 SLEEP WITHOUT YOU

Brett Young

35 YOU LOOK LIKE I NEED A DRINK

Justin Moore

36 NOBODY TO BLAME

Chris Stapleton

37 NIGHT’S ON FIRE

David Nail

38 BACKROAD SONG

Granger Smith

39 BLUE AIN’T YOUR COLOR

Keith Urban

40 SHE’S GOT A WAY WITH WORDS

Blake Shelton

41 MAY WE ALL

Florida Georgia Line Featuring Tim McGraw

42 ROCK ON

Tucker Beathard

43 I KNOW SOMEBODY

LoCash



44 MOVE

Luke Bryan

45 I MET A GIRL

William Michael Morgan

46 NOISE

Kenny Chesney

47 BEAUTIFUL DRUG

Zac Brown Band

48 BREAK ON ME

Keith Urban



49 A LITTLE MORE SUMMERTIME

Jason Aldean

50 THAT DON’T SOUND LIKE YOU

Lee Brice