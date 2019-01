Click the links to see the videos for the 50 biggest songs of 2018 on CJ Country

1 EVERYTHING’S GONNA BE ALRIGHT – DAVID LEE MURPHY/KENNY CHESNEY

2 SINGLES YOU UP – JORDAN DAVIS

3 GET ALONG – KENNY CHESNEY

4 MOST PEOPLE ARE GOOD – LUKE BRYAN

5 FOR THE FIRST TIME – DARIUS RUCKER

6 WOMAN, AMEN – DIERKS BENTLEY

7 DROWNS THE WHISKEY – JASON ALDEAN/MIRANDA LAMBERT

8 I LIVED IT – BLAKE SHELTON

9 HEART BREAK – LADY ANTEBELLUM

10 YOU MAKE IT EASY — JASON ALDEAN

11 I WAS JACK (YOU WERE DIANE) –JAKE OWEN

12 ONE NUMBER AWAY – LUKE COMBS

13 THE LONG WAY – BRETT ELDREDGE

14 HANGIN’ ON – CHRIS YOUNG

15 HOOKED –DYLAN SCOTT

16 SIMPLE – FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

17 TEQUILA – DAN & SHAY

18 BROKEN HALOS – CHRIS STAPLETON

19 LIFE CHANGES –THOMAS RHETT

20 SUNRISE, SUNBURN, SUNSET. – LUKE BRYAN

21 CRY PRETTY – CARRIE UNDERWOOD

22 MARRY ME –THOMAS RHETT

23 DRUNK GIRL — CHRIS JANSON

24 MERCY – BRETT YOUNG

25 BREAK UP IN THE END – COLE SWINDELL

25 SHE GOT THE BEST OF ME –LUKE COMBS

27 KISS SOMEBODY – MORGAN EVANS

28 COMING HOME – KEITH URBAN/JULIA MICHAELS

29 RICH – MAREN MORRIS

30 HOTEL KEY – OLD DOMINION

31 FIVE MORE MINUTES – SCOTTY MCCREERY

32 GREATEST LOVE STORY – LANCO

33 HEAVEN – KANE BROWN

34 MEANT TO BE – BEBE REXHA/FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

35 BURN OUT – MIDLAND

36 WRITTEN IN THE SAND – OLD DOMINION

37 ALL DAY LONG – GARTH BROOKS

38 LOSE IT – KANE BROWN

39 YOURS – RUSSELL DICKERSON

40 GET TO YOU – MICHAEL RAY

41 LEGENDS – KELSEA BALLERINI

42 ALL ON ME – DEVIN DAWSON

43 SHE’S WITH ME – HIGH VALLEY

44 BLUE TACOMA – RUSSELL DICKERSON

45 LOSING SLEEP – CHRIS YOUNG

46 LAST SHOT – KIP MOORE

47 TURNIN’ ME ON – BLAKE SHELTON

48 UNFORGETTABLE – THOMAS RHETT

49 MAKE A LITTLE – MIDLAND

50 SMALL TOWN BOY – DUSTIN LYNCH