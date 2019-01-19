Cancellations as of 1:02pm

*Albion Free Methodist Church No Services Sunday; No evening activities

*Avon Central School Campus closing Saturday at 4pm through Monday.

*Attica Central Schools, all activities canceled for Saturday and Sunday.

*Batavia city schools: Sat and Sun activities canceled

*Caledonia-Mumford Schools: All activities canceled – 4PM Saturday until Tuesday AM

*Castile United Church of Christ—no Sunday Service

*Dwyer-Wyoming Painting Fun scheduled for Saturday, January 19th has been rescheduled to Saturday, February 23rd 2-4pm at the Prospector in Attica.

*Elba Presbyterian Church Closed Sunday

*Filmore Schools all activities canceled through Monday evening

*Fillmore Fire Company has cancelled bingo for tonight Saturday 1/19/19 due to weather and storm warnings

*First Presbyterian Church, Batavia Sunday services canceled

*Livonia Central: Closing at 3:00 PM; Closed through noon on Monday

*Masonic Hall Breakfast Sunday in Pike is canceled.

*Oakfield-Alabama Schools: All activities canceled through Monday evening

*Pavilion Schools — everything scheduled Sat-Mon is canceled

*Pembroke Central Schools: All activities canceled through Monday evening

*Richmond Memorial Library in Batavia will be closed through Monday.

The Right Price Resale and Consignment Store in Warsaw is closed today.

*United Church in Warsaw—no Sunday Services and are also closed (including The Warsaw Food Pantry) Monday, January 21 for the holiday.

*Warsaw Schools: All activities canceled through Monday evening

*Wyoming Hook & Ladder Breakfast Sunday is canceled—will move to NEXT Sunday

Keep checking our CJ Country Radio page for updated cancellations and delays. Have a safe weekend!