Closings for FRIDAY as of 6:09am

Albion Central Schools

Attica Central: Closed Friday

Batavia City Schools: Closed Friday

Caledonia-Mumford Schools: Closed Friday

Genesee Christian Academy: Closed Friday

Imagination Station Pre-School, LeRoy: Closed Friday

LeRoy Schools: Closed Friday

Medina Central: Closed Friday

Notre Dame:Closed Friday

Rainbow PreSchool Albion: Closed Today

Rainbow PreSchool Batavia: Closed Today

St. Joseph’s, Batavia: Closed Friday