Closings for FRIDAY as of 6:09am
Albion Central Schools
Attica Central: Closed Friday
Batavia City Schools: Closed Friday
Caledonia-Mumford Schools: Closed Friday
Genesee Christian Academy: Closed Friday
Imagination Station Pre-School, LeRoy: Closed Friday
LeRoy Schools: Closed Friday
Medina Central: Closed Friday
Notre Dame:Closed Friday
Rainbow PreSchool Albion: Closed Today
Rainbow PreSchool Batavia: Closed Today
St. Joseph’s, Batavia: Closed Friday
CLOSINGS & DELAYS FOR FRIDAY (click here)
Closings for FRIDAY as of 6:09am