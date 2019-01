ALEXANDER CENTRAL NO AFTERNOON OR EVENING ACTIVITIES

GENESEO CENTRAL SCHOOL – NO AFTER SCHOOL OR EVENING ACTIVITIES

LETCHWORTH CENTRAL SCHOOL – NO AFTER SCHOOL OR EVENING

ACTIVITIES, INCLUDING ALL-COUNTY AND SPORTING EVENTS.

RIGHT PRICE CONSIGNMENT SHOP IN WARSAW IS CLOSED TODAY

ST MARY’S BINGO IN SILVER SPRINGS CANCELLED

Wyoming County Office For The Aging:

–Home delivered meals canceled

–Wyoming County meal site closed

YORK CENTRAL SCHOOL

– NO AFTER SCHOOL OR EVENING ACTIVITIES