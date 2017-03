AS OF 8:19 AM

TUESDAY MARCH 14TH

Adult Day Healthcare Center at Wyoming County Community Hospital: Closed

Bingo at Elba Fire Hall is cancelled

Brick Presbyterian Church: Free Bread Program cancelled

Girl Scouts of WNY – Batavia: Closed

Literacy Genesee/Orleans- Batavia: Closed

Literacy Genesee/Orleans- LeRoy: Closed

Literacy West NY – Warsaw: Closed

Mt. Morris Library: Closed

Peer Wheels: Closed

Warsaw Head Start: Closed

Warsaw Planning Board has cancelled their meeting

Warsaw Write Connection group meeting at Warsaw Library is cancelled

Wyoming County Office For the Aging:

–No home delivered meals today

–Medicare 101 class for this evening re-scheduled for March 29th. Call for reservations.

WEDNESDAY MARCH 15TH

St. Mary’s Senior Lunch in Silver Springs is cancelled.