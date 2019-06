Dads & Grads Radio Auction

When: Saturday 8am-noon

Get incredible deals for dad, the grads, everyone you know– or yourself!

Jimi Jamm will be your auctioneer.

Listen, bid and win items from great area businesses at a fraction of their price.

We’ll contact you if you win & pay with either credit card, good check

or cash. Pick up most items here at the station.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE ITEMS