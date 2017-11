CJ Country is once again teaming up with YOU to help less fortunate children have a happy holiday season with your donation of a new, unwrapped toy at any of the CJ Country Toy Boxes across the area listed below. Deadline to donate by is Wednesday December 13th and we thank you for your generosity!

BUCK’S MOTOR SPORTS in Akron

CREEKSIDE FABRICS, QUILTS & YARNS in Arcade

PIONEER FORD in Arcade

THOMPSON MOTORS in Attica

CRADDOCK FAMILY DENTAL in Attica

JAMS MUSIC in Attica

HARDING’S ATTICA FURNITURE in Attica

RICH’S POWER EQUIPMENT in Avon

L & L TRANSMISSIONS in Batavia

BATAVIA BOOTERY in Batavia

HEARTH & SOUL in Batavia

PERRY VET CLINIC in Perry, Yorkshire & Batavia

CENTER STREET SMOKEHOUSE in Batavia

VALLE JEWELERS in Batavia

AFFORDABLE FLOOR COVERING in Batavia

CEDAR STREET SALES & RENTAL in Batavia

FALLETTI MOTORS in Batavia

YN GODDESS in Batavia

BATAVIA AUTOMOTIVE in Batavia

MARCHESE COMPUTER PRODUCTS in Batavia

RW VAPORS in Batavia

FALCONE ELECTRIC in Batavia

COUNCIL OPTICIANS in Batavia

REED EYE ASSOCIATES in Batavia

THE FIRING PIN in Bergen

ELITSAC LUMBER in Castile

MOONEY’S BAR & GRILL in Leroy

LINWOOD TURF EQUIPMENT in Linwood

LAMB & WEBSTER in North Java

MODERN HOME CENTER in Nunda

THE FARMER’S WIFE in Pavilion

HART’S INSURANCE in Perry

McCLURG CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM in Perry

LUMBERYARD RESTAURANT in Perry

SILVER LAKE DENTAL in Perry & Nunda

WARSAW REDEMPTION CENTER in Warsaw

TRINSTAR SATELLITE in Warsaw

EARTH SPIRITS in Warsaw

OAK ORCHARD HEALTH in Warsaw

SUMMIT FAMILY DENTAL in Warsaw

EARTH SPIRITS in Warsaw

VERTICAL CAFÉ in Warsaw

ZECHES BRAND SOURCE in Warsaw

ROBB’S GLASS in Warsaw & Batavia