I did something Sunday that I want to share…not to brag about it but because it made me feel so good to bring a little bit of happiness to someone I admired as a kid.

If you don’t know, former Bills head coach from the early 1980’s, Chuck Knox is 84 and suffers from dementia and Lewy Body Dementia which is what Casey Kasem & Robin Williams had. His granddaughter, Lee Ann has been a guest on my show and she is trying to get Coach Knox on the Bills Wall of Fame and in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.