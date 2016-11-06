I did something Sunday that I want to share…not to brag about it but because it made me feel so good to bring a little bit of happiness to someone I admired as a kid.
If you don’t know, former Bills head coach from the early 1980’s, Chuck Knox is 84 and suffers from dementia and Lewy Body Dementia which is what Casey Kasem & Robin Williams had. His granddaughter, Lee Ann has been a guest on my show and she is trying to get Coach Knox on the Bills Wall of Fame and in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
I’ve been reaching out to the media to see if anyone will do a story on him but I’ve also been sending Lee Ann pics like her grandfather’s name on the Tradition Wall in the Bills Training Facility.
Today, at the sports collectors show at Batavia Downs, I paid to meet and get something signed by Joe Cribbs, Bills star running back from that era. When I got up to meet him, I told him Coach Knox’s issues and ask if he would shoot a quick video on my phone to him and wish him well, which he graciously did.
I messaged it to Lee Ann who sent it to her grandmother. She was so thrilled by it as was Coach Knox who told Lee Ann to tell me “Hi & thank you.”
It made me feel so good to give a little joy to Coach. When I was 11, I wrote a fan letter to him and he wrote back to me and answered all my questions. If you think I’m passionate now, imagine 11 year old me getting that in the mail!
I’m now on a mission to get more of his former players to take a few moments and say hello to him on video. Even if he never ends up getting the accolades he’s due, he will at least know he was appreciated while he can still process it all.
Best $30 spent ever!