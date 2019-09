Saturday, September 13th from 8am-Noon is the CJ Country Harvest Radio Auction.

It’s 4 hours of great items from area businesses you can call in to bid on at:

(585)786-9259

or

(585)786-8131

Most importantly save money and get these items at a fraction of their retail value! If you win, pay with a credit card, good check or cash and in most cases, you can pick up the item at the station.

A list of items will be posted shortly here