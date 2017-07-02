The Flag
© Michelle Selby
Published: April 2009
Red for the blood shed in the name of Freedom,
for which we fought,
united
Blue for the oceans of time we have crossed,
remaining the land of the free
White for the peace we wish to share,
all men created equal
Stars to remember those who fought throughout the night,
bravely for our land
Stripes to remind us of the lashings taken by the Prisoners of War
With a seal, in God we trust
We each are one of many, in which we stand united in Brotherhood
A symbol of Pride
A salute to those who died in the fight
A blanket to cover us in times of need
Waving high to show we are still here, undefeated
With honor you are presented to the world