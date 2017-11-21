On Air
Jimi Jamm & The CJ Country Morning Show
Steve Weber
Kevin Williams
Earl Pitts
Kelli Carson
Greg Ireland
Classic Cafe
Lloyd Lane
Weekends
CJ Artists
Tradio
NASCAR
NASCAR News
Schedule
Shows
AgriBusiness
Section V Sports
Football
Basketball
Concerts/Events
CJ Events
Concert Calendar
Community Calendar
Photos/Video
Info
Contact
CJ CONTEST RULES
Radar Weather
Directions
Advertise on CJ
Station Info
EOE
HAPPY THANKSGIVING
November 21, 2017
May the best things in life be yours, not only this Thanksgiving but throughout the years.
Happy Thanksgiving from our hearts to yours!
Tweet
CJ Country On Facebook
CMT Music News
LANco Lands Its First Top Single with “Greatest Love Story”
Kip Moore Releases Soul-Baring Documentary
+
29
H:
+
47°
L:
+
27°
Batavia
Saturday, 28 April
See 7-Day Forecast
Sun
Mon
Tue
Wed
Thu
Fri
+
53°
+
62°
+
64°
+
74°
+
74°
+
65°
+
28°
+
48°
+
53°
+
57°
+
50°
+
46°
©
Booked.net
Back to Top
Copyright © 2015 - WCJW. All rights reserved.