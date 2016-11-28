TOM LADELFA OR JOHN CARLSON WILL HAVE ALL THE ACTION THIS SEASON AS AREA SCHOOLS VIE FOR A SECTIONAL TITLE.

LISTEN LIVE OR CLICK HERE TO HEAR PODCAST REPLAYS OF ALL THE GAMES.

Fri, Dec 2, 7:30 pm York at Warsaw

Wed, Dec 14, 7:00 pm Keshequa at Warsaw

Thu, Dec 15, 7:00 pm Perry vs Way-Co (Attica Tourney)

Fri, Dec 16, 7:00 pm Letchworth vs Attica (Attica Tourney)

Sat, Dec 17, 5:30 pm Consolation Game (Attica Tourney)

Sat, Dec 17, 7:00 pm Championship Game (Attica Tourney)

Mon, Dec 19, 7:00 pm Warsaw at Alexander

Thu, Dec 22, 7:00 pm Mt. Morris at Letchworth

Fri, Dec 23, 7:30 pm Vertus Charter at Perry

Thu, Dec 29, 7:00 pm Perry at Letchworth

Fri, Jan 6, 7:30 pm LeRoy at Letchworth

Wed, Jan 11, 7:00 pm LeRoy at Perry

Fri, Jan 13, 7:30 pm Warsaw at Letchworth

Fri, Jan 20, 7:30 pm Cal-Mum at Warsaw

Tue, Jan 24, 7:00 pm Avon at Perry

Thu, Jan 26, 7:00 pm Warsaw at LeRoy

Fri, Jan 27, 7:30 pm Letchworth at Cal-Mum

Wed, Feb 1, 7:00 pm Dansville at Warsaw

Fri, Feb 3, 7:30 pm Letchworth at Warsaw

Tue, Feb 7, 7:00 pm Pavilion at Perry

Fri, Feb 10, 7:30 pm Warsaw at Cal-Mum

Wed, Feb 15, 7:00 pm York at Perry