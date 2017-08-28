Texas residents have been hit hard this weekend with Hurricane Harvey. After making landfall on Friday, the damage from massive floods, rising seawater, and property damage that has spread across Texas, from San Antonio to Corpus Christi to Houston — covering hundreds of miles. The rain is expected to continue until midweek, as the storm turns back towards the Gulf of Mexico.

Thousands are left stranded, needed to be rescued and without access to the most basic needs of shelter, electricity, or food. CNN has called it “the most powerful hurricane to hit the United States in a decade.” For those witnessing both in- and outside of Texas, the destruction is notable and shocking.

It can seem overwhelming to figure out how best to help those most impacted. Right now, the best thing that we can do to support victims of the hurricane is by donating to organizations that are on the ground. Locally and all over Texas, blood donors are especially needed for those who have been most impacted by the hurricane – especially those with O and O negative blood. Donating to local food banks, shelters, and other organizations giving support to those most in need as well.

If you’re able, here are organizations that you can keep in mind to donate to this weekend:

Red Cross, accepting donations online or by texting HARVEY to 90999 to make a $10 donation. You can also donate via iTunes.

Save The Children, which is directly supporting families with children impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Portlight, a local organization that directly works with disabled people who need disaster aide.

SPCA of Texas and Animial Defense League of Texas, both supporting animals and their owners who have also been victims of or displaced in the storm.

Texas Diaper Bank, providing diapers and other baby essentials for infants and families with small children. Diapers are not covered in many emergency shelters.