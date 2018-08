Join Jimi Jamm and John Carlson for another season of Section V Football.

If you miss the game, you can listen to the replays here anytime.

8/31 7:15p Oakfield-Alabama-Elba at Perry/Mt. Morris

9/7 7:15p Letchworth/Warsaw @ Cal-Mum/BB

9/14 7:15p Letchworth/Warsaw @ Batavia

9/21 7:15p Perry/Mt. Morris @ Pembroke

9/28 7:15p Le Roy @ Letchworth/Warsaw

10/5 7:15p Hornell @ Letchworth/Warsaw

10/12 7:15p Alexander @ Perry/Mt. Morris