CJ COUNTRY has your tickets to great concerts at The Ridge in LeRoy. Listen mornings to Jimi Jamm on the CJ Country Morning Show and be the the correct caller for a chance to win a pair tickets for:

PREACHER STONE on 5/31

.38 SPECIAL on 6/1

LOVE & THEFT on

6/14

ELI YOUNG BAND on

6/15

THOMPSON SQUARE on

8/23

SARA EVANS on 8/24

Winning tickets could also get you a grand prize of a meet & greet!

To see all the concerts The Ridge will have this summer, CLICK HERE

GET TICKETS AT THERIDGENY.COM AND AS A SPECIAL FOR CJ LISTENERS ONLY BUY 5 LAWN TICKETS TO ANY OF THEIR SUMMER SHOWS FOR $99 OR 10 LAWN TICKETS FOR $169