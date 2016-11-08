Sick of it all. So ready to be done with it.

Election day has arrived and I’ll be heading out of work around noon to pick up Margot and go cast our votes. I haven’t revealed on-air who I’m voting for because:

1) It’s no one’s business.

2) I have voted for candidates in both major parties in my life, so I don’t need people labeling me as liberal or conservative. I’m ME and not defined by such broad and basic terms. I’ve always voted for the candidate who I can feel best do the job.

3) This show has tried to be a safe harbor from all the acrimony…there’s plenty of places to talk about the election on social media, among your friends and on your front lawn yard sign.

The real question is not who wins, it’s what comes next.

The one thing I will say is that whoever wins will have the shortest leash in history. It’s rare for a president to only serve 1 term but it could completely happen in 4 years.

Above all that, what comes after today’s decision it what bothers me because it’s how we as a nation decide to handle the decision no matter who wins.

I’ve decided that no matter who wins, we as a nation have to try to support that person and move forward as united as we can be. President Kennedy said at his inauguration,

“United, there is little we cannot do in a host of cooperative ventures. Divided, there is little we can do. Let both sides explore what problems unite us instead of belaboring those problems which divide us.”

Now, he was referring more to other countries working with the U.S. but the same absolutely applies to us as a people. If we remain divisive and not willing to find common ground, then we are doomed as a country no matter who is in the White House.

Presidents are like NFL quarterbacks: given way too much credit for the good and way too much blame for the bad. Candidates can promise the moon and they stars when they run, but so much of what they promise never comes to fruition because we’ve got politicians who are more interested in lining their own pockets or just being contrarian to ideas because it’s not their party. Winning is more important to them than actually fixing the country.

The battle to fix the country will NOT be fought and won on Facebook or Twitter…it will be fought when we all decide we’re going to pull together and work on the issues that affect us all.

Our best moments as a nation happened when we are galvanized and pull together, especially when the chips are down. Our most inglorious moments happen when in-fight, and try to divide and conquer.

WE ARE ALL WE’VE GOT