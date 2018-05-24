This Memorial Day Weekend is a time to remember the fallen heroes throughout our nation’s history “who gave the last full measure of devotion” to their nation.

“As we honor their memory today, let us pledge that their lives, their sacrifices, their valor shall be justified and remembered for as long as God gives life to this nation.” Ronald Reagan

Mere words cannot capture the enormity of their sacrifice or the anguish of loved ones they left behind. On this Memorial Day weekend remember and pray for our troops who are now in harm’s way and pray for their families and loved ones as they endure the hardship and uncertainty of deployment.

GENESEE COUNTY

• BATAVIA –Memorial Day ceremonies in Batavia will begin at 7 a.m. Monday at the Genesee County Park Vietnam Veterans Memorial. There will be a wreath laying, rifle salute and “Taps” at 8 a.m. at the Williams Park World War I Memorial. There will be ceremonies at 8:30 a.m. at the Batavia VA Medical Center and at 8:45 a.m. at the New York State Veterans Home. At 9:30 a.m., there will be a wreath laying, rifle salute and “Taps” at the Harvester Avenue Plot. The City of Batavia Parade will take place soon after at 10 a.m., running down East Main Street to Bank Street before ending at Alva Place.

• BERGEN — Parade at 9 a.m. beginning at the Fire Hall (Route 19 and Hunter Street), traveling south on Route 19 to Hickory Park, with ceremony to take place at the park immediately following the parade.

• ELBA — Ceremony at Maple Lawn Cemetery at 10 a.m. No parade. The Elba Historical Society Museum will be open for tours after the ceremony.

• ALEXANDER — Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Alexander High School and travels to the cemetery on Railroad Avenue with a ceremony to take place at the cemetery following the parade.

• LE ROY — Parade at 10:30 a.m. from the American Legion to Trigon Park with a ceremony at Trigon Park at 11 a.m. following the parade.

• BYRON — Parade at 11 a.m. from Terry Street to Swamp Road, with a ceremony immediately following at Byron Cemetery.

• OAKFIELD — Parade at 11 a.m. from the Oakfield Fire Department to Triangle Park, with ceremony to be held at Triangle Park.

• CORFU — Parade at noon from Corfu Fire Hall on Route 33 to the Intermediate School on Route 77. Ceremony immediately following the parade.

There will be no parades or ceremonies for the following towns: Alabama, Bethany, Darien, Pavilion, Pembroke and Stafford.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY

• AVON —

9:30 a.m., Services at World War II Memorial.

10:30 a.m., Parade from Avon Senior High School parking lot to the Circle Park. A ceremony will be held at 11 a.m. to remember all veterans. If it rains the ceremony moves inside the Avon Middle School Auditorium.

• CALEDONIA —

10 a.m., Parade begins at Caledonia-Mumford Central School, heads down North Street, ending at the American Legion on Church Street. Ceremony at Legion follows.

• CONESUS —

7:30 a.m., Legionnaires, SAL and volunteers meet at Post 1779 at Marshall Road to conduct Memorial Day services at Union Cemetery on West Swamp Road, Alger Cemetery on Rowland Road and McMillan Cemetery on Conesus Springwater Road.

10 a.m., Memorial Day service at Conesus Town Hall; guest speaker to be announced and the Conesus Community Choir singing patriotic music.

11 a.m., Parade from Conesus Town Hall to Arnold Cemetery on Elm Street. Anyone wishing to be a part of the parade is welcome.

Noon, Picnic lunch hosted by the auxiliary members, 6317 Marshall Rd. Requested donation is $5.

3 p.m., Live music entertainment with hot dogs, hamburgers and other refreshments held at the legion’s post at 6317 Marshall Rd.

• DANSVILLE —10 a.m., American Legion and VFW parade, beginning in front of the American Legion on Elizabeth Street. The parade will conclude with a ceremony at Williams Park.

• GENESEO — 9:15 a.m., Prayer service, rifle salute and taps at Temple Hill Cemetery.

9:30 a.m., Prayer service, rifle salute and taps at St. Mary’s Cemetery.

10:30 a.m., Parade and ceremony beginning at the Log Cabin on Park Street. The “Line of March” is north on Main Street to the Civil War Monument, and after the exercises, back to the Village Park for a ceremony.

• GROVELAND — Geneseo VFW, firing squad, color guard and all individuals interested will travel from Geneseo Village Park to Groveland Town Hall at Groveland Corners (south of Hunts Corners) to join the ceremonies conducted at noon by Groveland veterans at the Soldier’s Memorial there.

• HEMLOCK — 9:30 a.m., Parade begins at the Hemlock Fire Hall ending at the Jack Evans Community Center. Ceremony following with “The Watchtower” read by Bonnie Sykes.

• LAKEVILLE — 11:30 a.m., Parade begins at Lakeville United Church of Christ eastward on Route 20A to Lakeville Volunteer Fire Hall grounds. A reception follows at the fire hall. The fire department and American Legion Harrison-Lee Post 283 invite all to honor our veterans.

• LEICESTER/YORK — 10 a.m., Parade begins, with a ceremony at the Leicester Cemetery prior to the parade. Ceremony in the village park following parade. Sponsored by Legion Post 1007.

7:30-9:45 a.m., pancake breakfast by Leicester Boy Scout Troop 85 will be held at the Leicester Fire Hall, 126 Main St. Tickets cost $5.

• LIMA — 9:30 a.m., Parade begins at the primary school on College Street to the Lima Town Hall, 7329 Main St. where there will be a ceremony and firing squad. Picnic follows the ceremony.

• LIVONIA — 10 a.m., Parade begins at Livonia Intermediate School, north on Commercial Street, east on Main Street to the Livonia Public Library where a ceremony will be held.

• MOUNT MORRIS — 10 a.m., Parade begins at Trumball Street and ends at Veteran’s Park with a ceremony. Refreshments following with free hot dogs at the VFW, 3 Elm St. Special dinner for veterans.

•NUNDA — 9:30 a.m. Memorial Day ceremony in Hunt; 10 a.m. in Dalton and 11 a.m. in Nunda at 4 Massachusetts Street and ends at Oakwood Cemetery where there will be a ceremony.

•SPRINGWATER — Noon, Parade begins at Larry Canute Park, down School Street, right on Mill Street, right on South Main Street, right on Howe Street and back to Legion Post at 7998 School St.

WYOMING COUNTY

• ARCADE — Post Activities for VFW Post 374 and the American Legion Post 737 begin on Sunday with a 10 a.m. veteran memorial service at East Arcade Cemetery. A second service will be held at noon at the Curriers cemetery. From 2 to 3 p.m. at Arcade Rural Cemetery, a “Walking with Heroes” ceremony will honor World War I veterans buried in the cemetery.

A Memorial Day parade begins at 9 a.m. on Monday. The parade will begin at the Arcade Fire Hall on North Street and progress down Main Street to the VFW/Legion Post. Veterans ceremonies, including a luncheon served by the VFW Auxiliary and Legion Auxiliary, will follow.

• ATTICA — Attica Post 734 will have their annual Memorial Day service at 9 a.m. on Monday, at the Veterans Memorial next to Five Star Bank on Main Street.

• CASTILE — Wallace and Jeffers Post 753 is holding ceremonies to begin at 9 a.m. Monday at the Dough Boy. Participants will move from there to the Grace Cemetery and the Hope Cemetery for graveside moments of respect.

• PIKE — A Memorial Day barbecue hosted by Hunt Stout will begin Sunday at 2 p.m.

• PERRY — A parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Olin Avenue in the Village. Veterans will return to the Perry Vet’s Club for a rifle salute and short program before dismissal.

• WARSAW — The VFW Children’s National Home hot dog fundraiser will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Save A Lot, located on N. Main Street. On Memorial Day, a 7 a.m. Vietnam ceremony will be held in the Genesee County Park on Raymond Road before the 10 a.m. parade, which will start at the courthouse and progress to the monument as the community pays respect to the veterans. A firing detail will fire a 21 gun salute before the parade continues its march to the Warsaw Cemetery for a firing detail. The parade will end at the Veteran’s Club.