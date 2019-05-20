Memorial Day observances in other towns in Genesee, Orleans & Livingston County include the following:

GENESEE COUNTY

• ALEXANDER

— Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Alexander High School and

travels to the cemetery on Railroad Avenue with a ceremony to take

place at the cemetery following the parade.

• BATAVIA

— Parade starts at 9:45 a.m. beginning at East Town Plaza,

traveling west along Main Street and ending at Alva Place (See The

Daily News print edition Saturday or this website for more on all of

the places veterans will be honored on Monday).

• BERGEN

— Parade at 9 a.m. beginning at the Fire Hall (Route 19 and Hunter

Street), traveling south on Route 19 to Hickory Park, with ceremony

to take place at the park immediately following the parade.

• BYRON

— Parade at 11 a.m. from Terry Street to Swamp Road, with a

ceremony immediately following at Byron Cemetery.

• CORFU

— Parade at noon from Corfu Fire Hall on Route 33 to the

Intermediate School on Route 77. Ceremony immediately following the

parade.

• ELBA

— Ceremony at Maple Lawn Cemetery at 10 a.m. No parade. The Elba

Historical Society Museum will be open for tours after the ceremony.

• LE ROY — Parade at 10:30 a.m. from the American Legion to Trigon Park

with a ceremony at Trigon Park at 11 a.m. following the parade.

• OAKFIELD

— Parade at 11 a.m. from the Oakfield Fire Department to Triangle

Park, with ceremony to be held at Triangle Park.

There will be no parades or ceremonies for the following towns: Alabama,

Bethany, Darien, Pavilion, Pembroke and Stafford.

ORLEANS COUNTY

• ALBION

— There will be a parade in the village at 10 a.m. which will start

at Main and Park streets before going down East Avenue and end at the

middle school. At the middle school there will be a memorial service.

• CLARENDON

— Following the ceremony in Holley, the Hillside Cemetery Chapel

will open for viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Military memorabilia

will be on display and refreshments will be available.

• HOLLEY

— There will be a gathering for a parade 10:30 a.m. at the American

Legion Post. The parade starts at 11 a.m.

• KENDALL

— There will be an observance on May 30 at 7 p.m. A short parade

will start at the elementary school and proceed to the Greenwood

Cemetery where a ceremony will be held.

• LYNDONVILLE

— The village will hold a small parade and a memorial service at

Veterans Park next to library. The parade starts at 9 a.m. at the

Catholic Church parking lot on Lake Avenue and will travel a half a

mile down the road to the park next to the library. There ceremony

will be held at Veterans Park and the American Legion will be doing a

wreath laying.

• MEDINA

— The parade starts at the Fisher Price Parking lot on Park Avenue

at 11 a.m. Veterans, community organizations, the Medina High School

Band and Alumni Band will be in the parade. The ceremony will be at

State Street Park.

WYOMING COUNTY

• ARCADE

— Post Activities for VFW Post 374 and the American Legion Post 737

begin on Sunday with a 10 a.m. veteran memorial service at East

Arcade Cemetery. A second service will be held at noon at the

Curriers cemetery. A Memorial Day parade begins at 9 a.m. on Monday. The parade will begin at the Arcade Fire Hall on North Street and progress down Main Street to the VFW/Legion Post. Veterans ceremonies, including a luncheon served by the VFW Auxiliary and Legion Auxiliary, will follow.

• ATTICA

— Attica Post 734 will have their annual Memorial Day service at 9

a.m. on Monday, at the Veterans Memorial next to Five Star Bank on

Main Street.

• CASTILE

— Wallace and Jeffers Post 753 is holding ceremonies to begin at 9

a.m. Monday at the Dough Boy. Participants will move from there to

the Grace Cemetery and the Hope Cemetery for graveside moments of

respect.

• PIKE

— A Memorial Day barbecue hosted by Hunt Stout will begin Sunday at

2 p.m.

• PERRY

— A parade will begin at 10 a.m. on Olin Avenue in the Village.

Veterans will return to the Perry Vet’s Club for a rifle salute and

short program before dismissal.

• WARSAW

— The VFW Children’s National Home hot dog fundraiser will be

held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Save A Lot, located on N.

Main Street. On Memorial Day, a 7 a.m. Vietnam ceremony will be held

in the Genesee County Park on Raymond Road before the 10 a.m. parade,

which will start at the courthouse and progress to the monument as

the community pays respect to the veterans. A firing detail will fire

a 21 gun salute before the parade continues its march to the Warsaw

Cemetery for a firing detail. The parade will end at the Veteran’s

Club.