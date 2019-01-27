FEBRUARY 2019
Advance Auto Parts Clash 2/10
2:00 PM		 Daytona International Speedway
Duel 1 at DAYTONA 2/14
6:00 PM		 Daytona International Speedway
DAYTONA 500 2/17
1:30 PM		 Daytona International Speedway
Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 2/24
2:00 PM		 Atlanta Motor Speedway
MARCH 2019
Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube 3/3
2:30 PM		 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
TicketGuardian 500 3/10
2:30 PM		 ISM Raceway
Auto Club 400 3/17
2:30 PM		 Auto Club Speedway
STP 500 3/24
1:00 PM		 Martinsville Speedway
O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 3/31
2:00 PM		 Texas Motor Speedway
APRIL 2019
Food City 500 4/7
1:00 PM		 Bristol Motor Speedway
TOYOTA OWNERS 400 4/13
6:30 PM		 Richmond Raceway
GEICO 500 4/28
1:00 PM		 Talladega Superspeedway
MAY 2019
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover 5/5
1:00 PM		 Dover International Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas 5/11
6:30 PM		 Kansas Speedway
Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race 5/18
5:30 PM		 Charlotte Motor Speedway
Coca-Cola 600 5/26
5:00 PM		 Charlotte Motor Speedway
JUNE 2019
Pocono 400 6/2
1:00 PM		 Pocono Raceway
FireKeepers Casino 400 6/9
1:00 PM		 Michigan International Speedway
Toyota / Save Mart 350 6/23
2:00 PM		 Sonoma Raceway
Overton’s 400 6/30
2:30 PM		 Chicagoland Speedway
JULY 2019
Coke Zero Sugar 400 7/6
6:30 PM		 Daytona International Speedway
Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart 7/13
6:30 PM		 Kentucky Speedway
Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 7/21
2:00 PM		 New Hampshire Motor Speedway
Gander Outdoors 400 7/28
2:00 PM		 Pocono Raceway
AUGUST 2019
Go Bowling at The Glen 8/4
2:00 PM		 Watkins Glen International
Consumers Energy 400 8/11
200 PM		 Michigan International Speedway
Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race 8/17
6:30 PM		 Bristol Motor Speedway
SEPTEMBER 2019*PLAYOFF RACE
Bojangles’ Southern 500 9/1
5:00 PM		 Darlington Raceway
*South Point 400 9/15
6:00 PM		 Las Vegas Motor Speedway
*Federated Auto Parts 400 9/21
6:30 PM		 Richmond Raceway
*Bank of America ROVAL 400 9/29
1:00 PM		 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
OCTOBER 2019*PLAYOFF RACE
*Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover 10/6
1:30 PM		 Dover International Speedway
*1000Bulbs.com 500 10/13
1:00 PM		 Talladega Superspeedway
*Hollywood Casino 400 10/20
1:30 PM		 Kansas Speedway
*First Data 500 10/27
2:00 PM		 Martinsville Speedway
NOVEMBER 2019*PLAYOFF RACE
*AAA Texas 500 11/3
2:00 PM		 Texas Motor Speedway
*Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at ISM Raceway 11/10
1:30 PM		 ISM Raceway
*Ford EcoBoost 400 11/17
2:00 PM		 Homestead-Miami Speedway