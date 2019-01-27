|FEBRUARY 2019
|Advance Auto Parts Clash
|2/10
2:00 PM
|Daytona International Speedway
|Duel 1 at DAYTONA
|2/14
6:00 PM
|Daytona International Speedway
|DAYTONA 500
|2/17
1:30 PM
|Daytona International Speedway
|Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500
|2/24
2:00 PM
|Atlanta Motor Speedway
|MARCH 2019
|Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube
|3/3
2:30 PM
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|TicketGuardian 500
|3/10
2:30 PM
|ISM Raceway
|Auto Club 400
|3/17
2:30 PM
|Auto Club Speedway
|STP 500
|3/24
1:00 PM
|Martinsville Speedway
|O’Reilly Auto Parts 500
|3/31
2:00 PM
|Texas Motor Speedway
|APRIL 2019
|Food City 500
|4/7
1:00 PM
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|TOYOTA OWNERS 400
|4/13
6:30 PM
|Richmond Raceway
|GEICO 500
|4/28
1:00 PM
|Talladega Superspeedway
|MAY 2019
|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
|5/5
1:00 PM
|Dover International Speedway
|Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Kansas
|5/11
6:30 PM
|Kansas Speedway
|Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race
|5/18
5:30 PM
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|Coca-Cola 600
|5/26
5:00 PM
|Charlotte Motor Speedway
|JUNE 2019
|Pocono 400
|6/2
1:00 PM
|Pocono Raceway
|FireKeepers Casino 400
|6/9
1:00 PM
|Michigan International Speedway
|Toyota / Save Mart 350
|6/23
2:00 PM
|Sonoma Raceway
|Overton’s 400
|6/30
2:30 PM
|Chicagoland Speedway
|JULY 2019
|Coke Zero Sugar 400
|7/6
6:30 PM
|Daytona International Speedway
|Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart
|7/13
6:30 PM
|Kentucky Speedway
|Foxwoods Resort Casino 301
|7/21
2:00 PM
|New Hampshire Motor Speedway
|Gander Outdoors 400
|7/28
2:00 PM
|Pocono Raceway
|AUGUST 2019
|Go Bowling at The Glen
|8/4
2:00 PM
|Watkins Glen International
|Consumers Energy 400
|8/11
200 PM
|Michigan International Speedway
|Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race
|8/17
6:30 PM
|Bristol Motor Speedway
|SEPTEMBER 2019*PLAYOFF RACE
|Bojangles’ Southern 500
|9/1
5:00 PM
|Darlington Raceway
|*South Point 400
|9/15
6:00 PM
|Las Vegas Motor Speedway
|*Federated Auto Parts 400
|9/21
6:30 PM
|Richmond Raceway
|*Bank of America ROVAL 400
|9/29
1:00 PM
|Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course
|OCTOBER 2019*PLAYOFF RACE
|*Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at Dover
|10/6
1:30 PM
|Dover International Speedway
|*1000Bulbs.com 500
|10/13
1:00 PM
|Talladega Superspeedway
|*Hollywood Casino 400
|10/20
1:30 PM
|Kansas Speedway
|*First Data 500
|10/27
2:00 PM
|Martinsville Speedway
|NOVEMBER 2019*PLAYOFF RACE
|*AAA Texas 500
|11/3
2:00 PM
|Texas Motor Speedway
|*Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Race at ISM Raceway
|11/10
1:30 PM
|ISM Raceway
|*Ford EcoBoost 400
|11/17
2:00 PM
|Homestead-Miami Speedway