Is it too early for a New Year’s resolution? Because I vow to blog more and need to start doing it daily.

It’s good to have goals.

THIS IS INTENSE

Imagine you think you’re going to die and have the wherewithal to record goodbye videos to your family….but you don’t die

A motorcycle rider named Kevin Diepenbrock got in a crash earlier this month, and he fell down in a ravine and couldn’t move. He had no cell reception, so he was stuck there for 30 HOURS until someone found him. He thought he was going to die, so he recorded messages for his family. (When he was rescued, he posted the messages on YouTube. He was seriously hurt . . . two punctured lungs, broken back, half his ribs broken. And it was still a tragedy, because the guy he was riding with died in the crash.

I didn’t want to post this to CJ’s Facebook page because while it’s not gory at all, it’s intense to think of this guy saying goodbye to his family and I thought somebody might have an issue with it. You’ve ventured this far, so here it is.