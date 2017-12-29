Margot and I went to see “Downsizing” with Matt Damon at the theatre and without giving too much away…

Scientists in Norway come up with a way to reduce the size of humans down to about the size of your thumb. They’ll generate less waste, consume fewer resources, and take up less space than their full-sized counterparts and everyone becomes richer because they need to spend less to sustain their lives.

What might happen from all of this is what “Downsizing” attempts to tackle.

“Downsizing” feels like the producers had a film that could have been 4 hours and had to chop it down drastically to get to the 2 hours and 15 minutes that it is.

Too many plot points are never fleshed out, so the movie takes weird turns. It tries to do many things and succeeds at none of them.

*It tries for comedic touches–even sight gags–and many do not work.

*None of the relationships truly gets fleshed out, so you’re never emotionally pulled into them.

*Matt Damon’s character never develops to be all that it could be.

*Kristen Wiig, although I love that Rochester girl, didn’t need to be in the movie at all. None of what she does best (comedic or dramatic) shows up. Anybody could have played that role and I don’t know that it’s even her fault.

It feels rushed, hastily chopped to fit a time restraint and too many messages are trying to be pushed to an audience at one. It aspires to be a deeper, loftier film but it fails.

Downsize your expectations and see something else–Netflix will have it for you soon enough.