Saturday December 9th & 16th from 8am-Noon is the CJ Country Christmas Auction. Bid on all types great items from area merchants and you can win them for LESS than you’d normally pay. There’s new items every 1/2 hour, we’ll be posting the list soon here. Call in and bid at 585-786-8131 or 585-786-9259. If you win, pay with credit card good check or cash and pick it up here at the radio station! Shopping was never so easy on you or your wallet!
