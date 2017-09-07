The CJ Country Harvest Auction is Saturday September 16th from 8am-Noon. Listen, call in & bid on great merchandise & certificates from area businesses! Get something for your self, to give as a gift but don’t miss out on the deep discounts as many items end up selling for a fraction of their price.
The list of items will be posted HERE very soon.
To bid, call in at 585-786-8131 or 585-786-9259. If you win, we’ll contact you and you can pay with credit card, good check or cash and pick it up here at the station.
