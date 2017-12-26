CJ COUNTRY’S TOP 50 OF 2017
1 Body Like A Back Road — Sam Hunt
2 In Case You Didn’t Know — Brett Young
3 Hurricane — Luke Combs
4 Better Man — Little Big Town
5 Small Town Boy — Dustin Lynch
6 Dirt On My Boots — Jon Pardi
7 The Fighter — Keith Urban Featuring Carrie Underwood
8 Craving You — Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris
9 You Look Good — Lady Antebellum
10 Blue Ain’t Your Color — Keith Urban
11 When It Rains It Pours — Luke Combs
12 Ask Me How I Know — Garth Brooks
13 What Ifs — Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina
14 God, Your Mama, And Me — Florida Georgia Line Featuring Backstreet Boys
15 Drinkin’ Problem — Midland
16 Heartache On The Dance Floor — Jon Pardi
17 No Such Thing As A Broken Heart — Old Dominion
18 Black — Dierks Bentley
19 Every Little Thing — Carly Pearce
20 Any Ol’ Barstool — Jason Aldean
21 Flatliner — Cole Swindell
22 Unforgettable — Thomas Rhett
23 It Ain’t My Fault — Brothers Osborne
24 Greatest Love Story — LANCO
25 I Could Use A Love Song — Maren Morris
26 Hometown Girl — Josh Turner
27 Every Time I Hear That Song — Blake Shelton
28 More Girls Like You — Kip Moore
29 A Guy With A Girl — Blake Shelton
30 My Girl — Dylan Scott
31 Somebody Else Will — Justin Moore
32 If I Told You — Darius Rucker
33 Yours If You Want It — Rascal Flatts
34 Yeah Boy — Kelsea Ballerini
35 Fast — Luke Bryan
36 Star Of The Show — Thomas Rhett
37 The Weekend — Brantley Gilbert
38 How Not To — Dan + Shay
39 All The Pretty Girls — Kenny Chesney
40 They Don’t Know — Jason Aldean
41 Do I Make You Wanna — Billy Currington
42 Think A Little Less — Michael Ray
43 Outta Style — Aaron Watson
44 My Old Man — Zac Brown Band
45 Fix A Drink — Chris Janson
46 Round Here Buzz — Eric Church
47 Road Less Traveled — Lauren Alaina
48 Kill A Word — Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens
49 Losing Sleep — Chris Young
50 Today — Brad Paisley
