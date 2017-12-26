CJ COUNTRY’S TOP 50 OF 2017

1 Body Like A Back Road — Sam Hunt

2 In Case You Didn’t Know — Brett Young

3 Hurricane — Luke Combs

4 Better Man — Little Big Town

5 Small Town Boy — Dustin Lynch

6 Dirt On My Boots — Jon Pardi

7 The Fighter — Keith Urban Featuring Carrie Underwood

8 Craving You — Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

9 You Look Good — Lady Antebellum

10 Blue Ain’t Your Color — Keith Urban

11 When It Rains It Pours — Luke Combs

12 Ask Me How I Know — Garth Brooks

13 What Ifs — Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

14 God, Your Mama, And Me — Florida Georgia Line Featuring Backstreet Boys

15 Drinkin’ Problem — Midland

16 Heartache On The Dance Floor — Jon Pardi

17 No Such Thing As A Broken Heart — Old Dominion

18 Black — Dierks Bentley

19 Every Little Thing — Carly Pearce

20 Any Ol’ Barstool — Jason Aldean

21 Flatliner — Cole Swindell

22 Unforgettable — Thomas Rhett

23 It Ain’t My Fault — Brothers Osborne

24 Greatest Love Story — LANCO

25 I Could Use A Love Song — Maren Morris

26 Hometown Girl — Josh Turner

27 Every Time I Hear That Song — Blake Shelton

28 More Girls Like You — Kip Moore

29 A Guy With A Girl — Blake Shelton

30 My Girl — Dylan Scott

31 Somebody Else Will — Justin Moore

32 If I Told You — Darius Rucker

33 Yours If You Want It — Rascal Flatts

34 Yeah Boy — Kelsea Ballerini

35 Fast — Luke Bryan

36 Star Of The Show — Thomas Rhett

37 The Weekend — Brantley Gilbert

38 How Not To — Dan + Shay

39 All The Pretty Girls — Kenny Chesney

40 They Don’t Know — Jason Aldean

41 Do I Make You Wanna — Billy Currington

42 Think A Little Less — Michael Ray

43 Outta Style — Aaron Watson

44 My Old Man — Zac Brown Band

45 Fix A Drink — Chris Janson

46 Round Here Buzz — Eric Church

47 Road Less Traveled — Lauren Alaina

48 Kill A Word — Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

49 Losing Sleep — Chris Young