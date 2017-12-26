CJ COUNTRY’S TOP 50 OF 2017

 

1  Body Like A Back Road — Sam Hunt

2  In Case You Didn’t Know — Brett Young

3  Hurricane — Luke Combs

4  Better Man — Little Big Town

5  Small Town Boy — Dustin Lynch

6  Dirt On My Boots — Jon Pardi

7  The Fighter — Keith Urban Featuring Carrie Underwood

8  Craving You — Thomas Rhett Featuring Maren Morris

9  You Look Good — Lady Antebellum

10  Blue Ain’t Your Color — Keith Urban

11  When It Rains It Pours — Luke Combs

12  Ask Me How I Know — Garth Brooks

13  What Ifs — Kane Brown Featuring Lauren Alaina

14  God, Your Mama, And Me — Florida Georgia Line Featuring Backstreet Boys

15  Drinkin’ Problem — Midland

16  Heartache On The Dance Floor — Jon Pardi

17  No Such Thing As A Broken Heart — Old Dominion

18  Black — Dierks Bentley

19  Every Little Thing — Carly Pearce

20  Any Ol’ Barstool — Jason Aldean

21  Flatliner — Cole Swindell

22  Unforgettable — Thomas Rhett

23  It Ain’t My Fault — Brothers Osborne

24  Greatest Love Story — LANCO

25  I Could Use A Love Song — Maren Morris

26  Hometown Girl — Josh Turner

27  Every Time I Hear That Song — Blake Shelton

28  More Girls Like You — Kip Moore

29  A Guy With A Girl — Blake Shelton

30  My Girl — Dylan Scott

31  Somebody Else Will — Justin Moore

32  If I Told You — Darius Rucker

33  Yours If You Want It — Rascal Flatts

34  Yeah Boy — Kelsea Ballerini

35  Fast — Luke Bryan

36  Star Of The Show — Thomas Rhett

37  The Weekend — Brantley Gilbert

38   How Not To — Dan + Shay

39  All The Pretty Girls — Kenny Chesney

40  They Don’t Know — Jason Aldean

41  Do I Make You Wanna — Billy Currington

42  Think A Little Less — Michael Ray

43  Outta Style — Aaron Watson

44  My Old Man — Zac Brown Band

45  Fix A Drink — Chris Janson

46  Round Here Buzz — Eric Church

47  Road Less Traveled — Lauren Alaina

48  Kill A Word  — Eric Church Featuring Rhiannon Giddens

49  Losing Sleep — Chris Young

50  Today — Brad Paisley