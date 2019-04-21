By Ken Pienkowski , president of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York.

New York is proud state with a rich, diverse heritage, but one of its most cherished traditions is the volunteer fire service. Across New York, volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians stand at the ready, willing, able and eager to answer the call when anybody needs help. These volunteers are ordinary people with friends, families, homes and jobs. But when the call comes, they drop what they are doing and confront danger.

There are over 100,000 volunteer firefighters in New York and they are as diverse as the state in which they serve. They are students and professionals, brothers and sisters, husbands and wives, grandfathers and grandmothers. They dedicate virtually all their spare time to their local fire department, or perhaps just a few hours a month whenever they are able. They respond out of firehouses scattered across the entire state, from the beaches of Long Island to the towns that dot the Canadian border. Some were born in New York to families with a firefighting tradition and others come from the far corners of the globe. They are united by a common purpose: a desire to help others and serve their communities.

Soon, there will be a chance for New Yorkers to get to know these brave souls a bit better. On April 27 and 28, hundreds of volunteer firehouses across the state will open their doors to welcome friends and strangers alike to sample what it means to be a volunteer firefighter. These open houses are part of the Firemen’s Association of the State of New York (FASNY)’s eighth annual recruitment campaign, also known as RecruitNY.

New York needs more volunteers. The firefighters of today are asked to do more with less and to handle an ever-greater variety of incidents and emergencies. Rather than simply handle house fires, modern volunteers routinely respond to hazardous material spills, complex technical rescues, severe storms and much more. With this increased responsibility comes a greater requirement for training and time, making it difficult for the volunteer fire service to retain members. This is why RecruitNY is so vital.

Volunteer firefighters also protect New Yorkers’ wallets, in addition to their lives. According to an economic impact report commissioned by FASNY and released in early 2016, the presence of volunteer firefighters saves New York state over $3 billion every year. This is what it would cost to maintain an all-paid fire service in New York and does not factor in the costs of hiring and equipping such a service, nor does it include the inevitable rise in property taxes that would result.

RecruitNY is an opportunity to introduce New Yorkers to the very special family that is the volunteer fire service. All are encouraged to visit their local fire department and meet the brave souls who keep the community safe. People may be surprised to discover their friends and neighbors in the firehouse – and may even decide to join them in service. It will be one of the most rewarding things they ever do.