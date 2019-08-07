The Wyoming County Fair is back and we hope as you enjoy the food, fun, exhibits, rides & more that you come by and say hello to us at our booth and sign up to win a different model/toy tractor each day. See the fair schedule below and who will be there from CJ Country.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10, 2019

Car Show-Noon-3:00 PM

Performance Tractor Pull – 7:30 PM

Open Horse Show(Western)8:30-5:00 PM

Lloyd Lane Noon-4PM

Chris Taylor 4-8PM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11, 2019

Open Horse Show (English division) -9:00-4:30 PM

Fair Queen Talent Show – 7:00 PM

Open Horse Show Games-5:00 PM

Darryl Granger 1-5PM

Kelli Carson 5-9PM

MONDAY, AUGUST 12, 2019

Grand Parade – 7:00 PM

Crowning of the 2018-2019 Wyoming County Fair Queen and her Court, after the Band competition.

Steve Weber Noon-3PM

Lloyd Lane 3-8PM

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2019

Firemen’s Parade – 7:00 PM

Steve Weber Noon-3PM

Lloyd Lane 2-6PM

Jimi Jamm 6-9PM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2019

50th Annual Meat Animal Auction – 5:00 PM (Hogs, Lamb, Beef)

WNYGTP Sanctioned Garden Tractor Pull – 7:30 PM

Steve Weber Noon-3PM

Jimi Jamm 3-6pm

Mike Jafari 6-9pm

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2019

Chicken BBQ – 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Draft Horse, Draft Pony Show – 6:00 PM

Talent Contest – 7:00 PM-Dairy Barn Arena

Steve Weber Noon-3PM

Kelli Carson 3-6PM

Darryl Granger 6-9PM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16, 2019

•9:00AM-Restored/Collectible Tractor Show/Main Arena

Fish Dinner – 4:00 – 8:00 PM

ESP Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Part I) – 7:30 PM

Steve Weber Noon-3PM

Jimi Jamm 3-9PM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2019

Horse & Mini Horse Pull – 10:00 AM

ESP Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Part II) – 7:30 PM

See Fair Highlights for all events

Chris Taylor Noon-4PM

John Canale 4-8PM

Ride All Rides

Ride as many times as you like from 12:00 – 5:00 PM or 6:00 – 10:00 PM every day. Rides will close every day from 5:00 – 6:00 PM.

Prices for Rides:

$20.00 for wristband/ noon-5pm OR 6-10pm