The Wyoming County Fair is back and we hope as you enjoy the food, fun, exhibits, rides & more that you come by and say hello to us at our booth and sign up to win a different model/toy tractor each day. See the fair schedule below and who will be there from CJ Country.
SATURDAY, AUGUST 10, 2019
Car Show-Noon-3:00 PM
Performance Tractor Pull – 7:30 PM
Open Horse Show(Western)8:30-5:00 PM
Lloyd Lane Noon-4PM
Chris Taylor 4-8PM
SUNDAY, AUGUST 11, 2019
Open Horse Show (English division) -9:00-4:30 PM
Fair Queen Talent Show – 7:00 PM
Open Horse Show Games-5:00 PM
Darryl Granger 1-5PM
Kelli Carson 5-9PM
MONDAY, AUGUST 12, 2019
Grand Parade – 7:00 PM
Crowning of the 2018-2019 Wyoming County Fair Queen and her Court, after the Band competition.
Steve Weber Noon-3PM
Lloyd Lane 3-8PM
TUESDAY, AUGUST 13, 2019
Firemen’s Parade – 7:00 PM
Steve Weber Noon-3PM
Lloyd Lane 2-6PM
Jimi Jamm 6-9PM
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2019
50th Annual Meat Animal Auction – 5:00 PM (Hogs, Lamb, Beef)
WNYGTP Sanctioned Garden Tractor Pull – 7:30 PM
Steve Weber Noon-3PM
Jimi Jamm 3-6pm
Mike Jafari 6-9pm
THURSDAY, AUGUST 15, 2019
Chicken BBQ – 4:00 – 8:00 PM
Draft Horse, Draft Pony Show – 6:00 PM
Talent Contest – 7:00 PM-Dairy Barn Arena
Steve Weber Noon-3PM
Kelli Carson 3-6PM
Darryl Granger 6-9PM
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16, 2019
•9:00AM-Restored/Collectible Tractor Show/Main Arena
Fish Dinner – 4:00 – 8:00 PM
ESP Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Part I) – 7:30 PM
Steve Weber Noon-3PM
Jimi Jamm 3-9PM
SATURDAY, AUGUST 17, 2019
Horse & Mini Horse Pull – 10:00 AM
ESP Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Part II) – 7:30 PM
See Fair Highlights for all events
Chris Taylor Noon-4PM
John Canale 4-8PM
Ride All Rides
Ride as many times as you like from 12:00 – 5:00 PM or 6:00 – 10:00 PM every day. Rides will close every day from 5:00 – 6:00 PM.
Prices for Rides:
$20.00 for wristband/ noon-5pm OR 6-10pm