2018 Walk to End Alzheimer’s

Join Jimi Jamm and hundreds of others and take the first step to a world without Alzheimer’s.

Saturday, September 22, 2018

Time: Registration at 9am , Ceremony at 10am, Walk at 10:15am

Route Length: 2 miles

Location: Premier Genesee Center for Nursing & Rehabilitation , 278 Bank St Batavia

Contact: Lauren Klenosky | 716-626-0600 | lklenosky@alz.org

General Information

Where do the funds go? All funds raised through Walk to End Alzheimer’s further the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. The Alzheimer’s Association is a nonprofit 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax-deductible as allowed by law.

Do I have to register in order to Walk? Yes, we want to know you’re walking with us and need every walker to sign a standard waiver through their official registration. There is no registration fee for Walk. However, we ask every walker to make a personal donation and commit to raising funds in the fight against Alzheimer’s.

Do I need to register my children for Walk? Yes, children should register. Parents/guardians can register children online or complete an offline registration form and sign the waiver on behalf of the child.

Does every walker get a T-shirt? Every registered participant will receive a T-shirt after achieving the fundraising minimum of $100. Unless otherwise communicated, T-shirts will be available for pick up on Walk day.

How do I get my offline donations to show up on my personal fundraising Web page? Donations can be made offline by submitting a check or money order by mail or hand-delivering to the local Alzheimer’s Association office. Be sure to include your offline donation form, which can be found in your Participant Center or on your fundraising Web page, to make sure you receive credit for the donation. Donations typically take 1-2 weeks to show up on your Web page.

Event Specifics

Are pets, strollers, bicycles and skates allowed on Walk day? We do allow strollers, but for everyone’s safety, we discourage skateboards, bicycles, inline skates and wheelie footwear. We discourage bringing dogs to the Walk.

What happens if it rains? Walk is a rain or shine event. However, in the case of severe weather, we will cancel. If this is the case, we will update our Walk homepage on or before the morning of the event.

We need volunteers! Know anyone who might be interested in helping us on the day of the event?

We need volunteers to help with set-up, clean-up, registration, water stops, promise garden, the T-shirt tent and so much more. All interested volunteers should visit our volunteer page for more information about event day roles and responsibilities.

How do I get a Promise Garden flower? On Walk day, you will receive a wristband. Each registered walker with a wristband will receive a Promise Garden flower. Please choose the color that best represents your connection to the disease.

• Blue represents someone with Alzheimer’s or dementia

• Purple is for someone who has lost a loved one to the disease.

• Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s.

• Orange is for everyone who supports the cause and vision of a world without Alzheimer’s.

Still have questions?

Check out our FAQs page, or contact: Coordinator: Lauren Klenosky Phone: 716-626-0600 Email: lklenosky@alz.org