In Your Honor

Unselfishly, you left your fathers and your mothers,

You left behind your sisters and your brothers.

Leaving your beloved children and wives,

You put on hold, your dreams-your lives.

On foreign soil, you found yourself planted

To fight for those whose freedom you granted.

Without your sacrifice, their cause would be lost

But you carried onward, no matter the cost.

Many horrors you had endured and seen.

Many faces had haunted your dreams.

You cheered as your enemies littered the ground;

You cried as your brothers fell all around.

When it was over, you all came back home,

Some were left with memories to face all alone;

Some found themselves in the company of friends

As their crosses cast shadows across the land.

Those who survived were forever scarred

Emotionally, physically, permanently marred.

Those who did not now sleep eternally

‘Neath the ground they had given their lives to keep free.

With a hand upon my heart, I feel The pride and respect; my reverence is revealed

In the tears that now stream down my upturned face

As our flag waves above you, in her glory and grace.

Freedom was the gift that you unselfishly gave

Pain and death was the price that you ultimately paid.

Every day, I give my utmost admiration

To those who had fought to defend our nation.

~ Author Unknown ~

SWEET DEALS THIS WEEKEND FOR VETS AND ACTIVE AND RETIRED MILITARY PERSONNEL.

WESTERN NY

Friday, November 10, 2017

Denny’s – From 5 a.m to noon, all active, inactive, and retired military personnel will get a free Build Your Own Grand Slam breakfast, at participating locations.

IHOP – All active duty and retired vets can get free Red, White, and Blue Pancakes this Friday.

Saturday November 11, 2017

Applebee’s – Veterans and active duty military can choose a free meal from a limited menu, proof of service is required.

Bob Evans – They’re giving vets and active military a free item from a limited menu.

Boston Market – Use this coupon to get a BOGO individual meal and drink. https://bostonmarket.com/promoti…/veterans-day-bogo-website

Buffalo Wild Wings – Vets and active military who dine-on get a free small order of traditional or boneless wings and a side of fries, all day long this Saturday.

Dunkin’ Donuts – Free donut for veterans and active duty military this Saturday.

Little Caesars Pizza – From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, they’re giving veterans and active military members a free HOT-N-READY Lunch Combo.

Macaroni Grill – All veterans and active duty military get a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entree on Saturday.

Outback Steakhouse – Active, retired military, and veterans will get a free Bloomin’ Onion and a drink this Veteran’s Day, with valid ID.

ROCHESTER DEALS

Bill Gray’s — All 13 area Bill Gray’s locations will offer a free cheeseburger, French fries and beverage to veterans on Nov. 11.

Chili’s Grill & Bar — Veterans may choose one of five free menu items, such as Chicken Bacon Ranch Quesadillas and Classic Bacon Burger. The locations in Victor, Henrietta and Greece will offer the deal on Nov. 11 only. The location in Baytowne Plaza in Penfield will honor the deal on both Nov. 10 and 11.

Cracker Barrel – Veterans will receive a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake on Nov. 11 at all Cracker Barrel locations. Cracker Barrel is at 2075 Hylan Dr. in Henrietta.

Delta Sonic – Delta Sonic car washes will provide free Super Kiss car washes and free semi-synthetic oil changes to all veterans and military service personnel on Nov. 11. In the spirit of the U.S. Military’s century-old code of honor, recipients simply need to tell the car wash cashier or oil change technician that they are active military or a veteran of the armed forces.

Flaherty’s — The Macedon location of Flaherty’s, which is at 113 Route 31, will offer a free cheeseburger, fries and beverage to veterans on Nov. 11. (This location is owned by Bill Gray’s.) The Honeoye Falls and Penfield locations are offering 10 percent off the dining bills of veterans.

Hegedorns Market — The market at 964 Ridge Road in Webster, will serve hot coffee and a doughnut to every veteran at its new coffee bar in the front of the store on Nov. 11.

Salvatore’s Old Fashioned Pizzeria — Salvatore’s will offer veterans and active military a free medium one-topping pizza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 11 at its full-service locations. The free offer applies to pick-up or dine-in orders only; it is not valid on delivery.

Tom Wahl’s — All nine area Tom Wahl’s locations will offer a free cheeseburger, French fries and beverage to veterans on Nov. 11.

GROCERY SHOPPING

You can also save 11% on your groceries at Tops on Saturday. Just have to have your military ID.