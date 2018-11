Going on now through December 14th, you can donate a new, unwrapped toy to give a less fortunate child in CJ Country a brighter Christmas & holidays!

Drop off a toy at one of the following locations by Friday, December 14th:

ARCADE

CREEKSIDE FABRICS, QUILTS & YARNS in Arcade

PIONEER FORD in Arcade

ATTICA

HARDING’S ATTICA FURNITURE in Attica

THOMPSON MOTORS in Attica

AKRON

BUCK’S MOTORSPORTSORTS in Akron

AVON

RICH’S POWER EQUIPMENT in Avon

AVON INN in Avon

BATAVIA

L & L TRANSMISSIONS in Batavia

PERRY VET CLINIC in Batavia

CENTER STREET SMOKEHOUSE in Batavia

REED EYE ASSOCIATES in Batavia

FALCONE ELECTRIC in Batavia

MARCHESE COMPUTER PRODUCTS in Batavia

RW VAPORS in Batavia

VALLE JEWELERS in Batavia

AFFORDABLE FLOOR COVERING in Batavia

YN GODDESS in Batavia

CEDAR STREET SALES & RENTAL in Batavia

ROBB’S GLASS in Batavia

ANYTHING YOUR HEART DESIRES in Batavia

NORTHSIDE SAW & TOOL in Batavia

BATAVIA’S ORIGINAL PIZZERIA in Batavia

JAVA FARM SUPPLY Batavia

SALMON ORTHODONTICS in Batavia

BERGEN

THE FIRING PIN in Bergen

CASTILE

ELITSAC LUMBER in Castile

DARIEN

SKYLINE CAMPING RESORT & RV SALES In Darien

HUNT

GRIZZLY’S CUSTOM CUTT5ING in Hunt

LEICESTER

2nd TIME AROUND CONSIGNMENT in Leicester

LEROY

MOONEY’S BAR & GRILL in Leroy

LEROY HEARTH & HOME in Leroy

LINWOOD

LINWOOD TURF EQUIPMENT in Linwood

LIVONIA

PERRY VET CLINIC in Livonia

NORTH JAVA

LAMB & WEBSTER in North Java

JAVA FARM SUPPLY in North Java

NUNDA

MODERN HOME CENTER in Nunda

PERRY

PERRY VET CLINIC in Perry

HART’S INSURANCE in Perry

SILVER LAKE DENTAL in Perry

McCLURG CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM in Perry

LUMBERYARD RESTAURANT in Perry

HARDING PLUMBING, HEATING & AIR CONDITIONING in Perry

PERRY MARKET PLACE in Perry

SALMON ORTHODONTICS in Perry

WARSAW

WARSAW REDEMPTION CENTER in Warsaw

SUMMIT FAMILY DENTAL in Warsaw

ZECHES BRAND SOURCE in Warsaw

ROBB’S GLASS in Warsaw

XCEL WIRELESS in Warsaw

TRINSTAR COMMUNICATIONS in Warsaw

SILVER LAKE FAMILY RESTAURANT in Warsaw

YORKSHIRE

JAVA FARM SUPPLY in Yorkshire

PERRY VET CLINIC in Yorkshire