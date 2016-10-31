There were NO trick-or-treaters at our house last night. ZERO. The year before there was ONE. I’m disappointed in the lack of effort by today’s youth to fully maximize their candy-acquiring potential. All this candy has to go with work with Margot or bad things will happen if it stays here. Which reminds me…back to the gym tomorrow. I need to start working again. It’s been tough to get to the gym because it seems like work has become busier than ever. I’ve got to compartmentalize the things I do on a daily basis better.

The reason why? I’m feeling inspired and shamed at the same time by watching the go-for-it attitude of 36 year old YouTube filmmaker Casey Neistat. This guy has become the premier video blogger on YouTube with over 5.5 million subscribers to his daily videos about his life. His videos have scored millions of views that earn him not only revenue, but he’s constantly asked to speak around the country about his exploits, which he then of course captures for all to see.

Neistat captures amazing shots along the way via drones, GoPros and when necessary, just his phone. He has a beautiful wife and infant daughter and many cool friends who show up in recurring roles. His enthusiasm for life makes Tony Robbins look like a slacker but Casey doesn’t want you to buy anything, he just wants you to watch and enjoy. I’ve been sucked into the viewing vortex of his channel and happily can’t get out.

Check out a few of his videos and see if you’ll like him like I do.

This is his most watched video ever about being upgraded to a $21,000 FIRST CLASS PLANE TICKET!.

