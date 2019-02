Listen, call in and bid on great items from area businesses with the CJ Country Radio Auction, this Saturday from 8am-Noon.

Your numbers to dial are 585-786-8131 or 585-785-9259

SEE THE LIST OF AUCTION ITEMS HERE

There’s new items every half hour and if you have the winning bid, you can pay with credit card, good check or cash and pick it up here at the station.

It’s not just Valentine items–get that next birthday gift, something for a friend or even for yourself!