Flowers are beautiful things. But flowers become even more beautiful when they’re carried by people who are committed to ending Alzheimer’s – a disease that currently cannot be prevented, cured or even slowed. At the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s, hundreds of thousands of people across the country walk, carrying blue, yellow, orange and purple flowers signifying their connections to the disease.
We walk so that one day, there will be a white flower…for Alzheimer’s first survivor.
So join us for Walk to End Alzheimer’s on September 23rd in Batavia
Location: Premier Genesee Center for Nursing and Rehab (former Gen Co Nursing Home) 278 Bank St,
When: Sat Sept 23, refreshments, on-site registration/check-in, basket and 50/50 raffles open at 9, ceremony at 10, Walk at 10:15…Rain or Shine!
Enjoy entertainment on your route and pre-walk music from DJ Biggs Johnson
Incentives: Official 2017 Walk to End Alz purple tee for individual fundraising of $100 (teams that raise $500 under one name do not get 5 tees—BUT if they spread the fundraising to team members, each team member credited with $100 earns a tee), other incentives (travel mugs, totes, medals, etc) at $300, $500, $1000, etc.
The Goal: 840 walkers raising $74,000
WE NEED YOU!
