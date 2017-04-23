The Warsaw Youth Baseball and Softball League will hold its annual radio auction Saturday, April 29th on CJ Country from 8 a.m. to noon. Every half hour segment contains with new items Listeners can bid on a variety of items including gift certificates from area restaurants and businesses, books, accessories, clothing, and more.
A complete listing can be found SOON here.
To place a bid, call (585) 786-8131 or (585) 786-WCJW. Items must be paid for with cash or check; credit cards WILL NOT be accepted.
Back to Top
Copyright © 2015 - WCJW. All rights reserved.