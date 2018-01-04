**CANCELLATION LIST** as of 5:10pm

FRIDAY JAN 5th

ARC of Genesee/Orleans – day programs are canceled in Batavia and Albion

ARC Collections – no curbside collections in Batavia until next available day (weather permitting)

Albion Centra Schols – Closed

Avon Central School – closed

Batavia City Schools – closed

Belfast Schools: Closed; Teachers must report

Caledonia-Mumford Schools – closed

Castile Christian Academy – Closed

Dansville Kid Start – closed

Elba Central Schools – Closed

Fillmore Central Schools -Closed

Genesee Christian Academy -Closed

Genesee County Office for the Aging – No home delivered meals/no noon time congregate meal sites.

Genesee Valley Boces – Batavia & Mt. Morris closed

Geneseo Central School – closed

Keshequa Schools – closed

LeRoy Central School -Closed

Letchworth Central School – closed

Livonia Central Schools – closed

Medina Central School – Closed

Mt. Morris schools closed

Northstar Christian Academy – Closed

Notre Dame High -closed

Oakfield-Alabama Schools -Closed

Pavilion Central School -Closed

Pembroke Centra School – Closed

Perry Central School – closed

Pioneer Central School – Closed

St. Joseph School in Batavia – closed

St. Mary’s in Silver Springs – Bingo is canceled

Warsaw Head Start is closed

York Central School – closed