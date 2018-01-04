**CANCELLATION LIST** as of 5:10pm
FRIDAY JAN 5th
ARC of Genesee/Orleans – day programs are canceled in Batavia and Albion
ARC Collections – no curbside collections in Batavia until next available day (weather permitting)
Albion Centra Schols – Closed
Avon Central School – closed
Batavia City Schools – closed
Belfast Schools: Closed; Teachers must report
Caledonia-Mumford Schools – closed
Castile Christian Academy – Closed
Dansville Kid Start – closed
Elba Central Schools – Closed
Fillmore Central Schools -Closed
Genesee Christian Academy -Closed
Genesee County Office for the Aging – No home delivered meals/no noon time congregate meal sites.
Genesee Valley Boces – Batavia & Mt. Morris closed
Geneseo Central School – closed
Keshequa Schools – closed
LeRoy Central School -Closed
Letchworth Central School – closed
Livonia Central Schools – closed
Medina Central School – Closed
Mt. Morris schools closed
Northstar Christian Academy – Closed
Notre Dame High -closed
Oakfield-Alabama Schools -Closed
Pavilion Central School -Closed
Pembroke Centra School – Closed
Perry Central School – closed
Pioneer Central School – Closed
St. Joseph School in Batavia – closed
St. Mary’s in Silver Springs – Bingo is canceled
Warsaw Head Start is closed
York Central School – closed
SATURDAY JAN 6th
Pioneer Marching Band paper drive that is held the first Saturday of every month is postponed to next Sat (the 13th) due to the cold this weekend.