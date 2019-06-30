JULY
3rd
July 3rd: Batavia Muckdogs vs State College with post-game fireworks at Dwyer Stadium, 299 Bank Street, Batavia. CJ Country’s Jimi Jamm will be leading the countdown to fireworks
3rd
of July Fireworks with Ring of Fire on Conesus Lake: Begins 10 p.m.
July 3. Lake residents celebrate the holiday with an old Seneca
Indian tradition. When the Senecas were the sole residents of Conesus
Lake they would gather at fires around the lake to celebrate the
beauty and abundance of the lake. Current lake residents light flares
at 10 p.m. along the entire shoreline of the lake creating a ring of
fire. The night is highlighted by fireworks displays.
July
3rd:
Public viewing at Vitale Park or Long Point Park. For information
check. conesusfest.com.
Ring
of Fire on Silver Lake in Perry: On July 3, residences along the
shoreline of Silver Lake light flares at 9:30 p.m. with fireworks at
10 p.m.
JULY
4th
Warsaw
Firemen’s Fourth of July Carnival: The carnival runs July 2 to 4 in
the Village Park on Liberty Street. Fireworks are scheduled on July
4. For information, go to warsawfiredepartment.com/.
Fourth
of July Lions Club Celebration: The annual celebraton on the grounds
at Lyndonville Central School, 77 Housel Ave., Lyndonville, concludes
with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Rain date is July 5.
July
4th Lima’s Fireworks Celebration: The annual show will be July 4 at
Mark Tubbs Park on Ziegler Drive. Bring a blanket or chairs and come
early to secure your spot. VFW Post 26 will sell hot dogs and drinks
starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. and are sponsored by
the Town and Village of Lima.
JULY
5th
York
Leicester Field Day with Fireworks: The event, in its 66th year, will
commence at 7 p.m. July 5 on the grounds of York Central School, 2578
Genesee St., Retsof.