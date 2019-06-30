JULY

3rd

July 3rd: Batavia Muckdogs vs State College with post-game fireworks at Dwyer Stadium, 299 Bank Street, Batavia. CJ Country’s Jimi Jamm will be leading the countdown to fireworks

3rd

of July Fireworks with Ring of Fire on Conesus Lake: Begins 10 p.m.

July 3. Lake residents celebrate the holiday with an old Seneca

Indian tradition. When the Senecas were the sole residents of Conesus

Lake they would gather at fires around the lake to celebrate the

beauty and abundance of the lake. Current lake residents light flares

at 10 p.m. along the entire shoreline of the lake creating a ring of

fire. The night is highlighted by fireworks displays.

July

3rd:

Public viewing at Vitale Park or Long Point Park. For information

check. conesusfest.com.

Ring

of Fire on Silver Lake in Perry: On July 3, residences along the

shoreline of Silver Lake light flares at 9:30 p.m. with fireworks at

10 p.m.

JULY

4th

Warsaw

Firemen’s Fourth of July Carnival: The carnival runs July 2 to 4 in

the Village Park on Liberty Street. Fireworks are scheduled on July

4. For information, go to warsawfiredepartment.com/.

Fourth

of July Lions Club Celebration: The annual celebraton on the grounds

at Lyndonville Central School, 77 Housel Ave., Lyndonville, concludes

with a fireworks display at 10 p.m. Rain date is July 5.

July

4th Lima’s Fireworks Celebration: The annual show will be July 4 at

Mark Tubbs Park on Ziegler Drive. Bring a blanket or chairs and come

early to secure your spot. VFW Post 26 will sell hot dogs and drinks

starting at 6 p.m. Fireworks start at 9:30 p.m. and are sponsored by

the Town and Village of Lima.

JULY

5th

York

Leicester Field Day with Fireworks: The event, in its 66th year, will

commence at 7 p.m. July 5 on the grounds of York Central School, 2578

Genesee St., Retsof.