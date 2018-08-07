Look for the CJ Country staff at this year’s fair–we’d love to meet you

Main Events

SATURDAY, AUGUST 11, 2018

Car Show-Noon-3:00 PM

Performance Tractor Pull – 7:30 PM

Open HorseShow(western)8:30-5:00PM

SUNDAY, AUGUST 12, 2018

Open Horse Show (English division) -9:00-4:30PM

Fair Queen Talent Show – 7:00 PM

Open HorseShow Games-5PM

MONDAY, AUGUST 13, 2018

Grand Parade – 7:00 PM

Crowning of the 2018-2019 Wyoming County Fair Queen and her Court, after the Band competition.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2018

Firemen’s Parade – 7:00 PM

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15,2018

50th Annual Meat Animal Auction – 5:00 PM (Hogs,Lamb,Beef)

WNYGTP Sanctioned Garden Tractor Pull – 7:30 PM

THURSDAY, AUGUST 16,2018

Chicken BBQ – 4:00 – 8:00 PM

Draft Horse, Draft Pony Show – 6:00 PM

Talent Contest – 7:00 PM-Dairy Barn Arena

FRIDAY, AUGUST 17,2018

•9:00AM-Restored/Collectible Tractor Show/Main Arena

• Fish Dinner – 4:00 – 8:00 PM

• ESP Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Part I) – 7:30 PM

SATURDAY, AUGUST 18,2018

Horse & Mini Horse Pull – 10:00 AM

ESP Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Part II) – 7:30 PM

See Fair Highlights for all events

Ride All Rides

Ride as many times as you like from 12:00 – 5:00 PM or 6:00 – 10:00 PM every day. Rides will close every day from 5:00 – 6:00 PM.

Prices for Rides:

$20.00 for wristband/ noon-5pm OR 6-10pm