Main Events
SATURDAY, AUGUST 11, 2018
Car Show-Noon-3:00 PM
Performance Tractor Pull – 7:30 PM
Open HorseShow(western)8:30-5:00PM
SUNDAY, AUGUST 12, 2018
Open Horse Show (English division) -9:00-4:30PM
Fair Queen Talent Show – 7:00 PM
Open HorseShow Games-5PM
MONDAY, AUGUST 13, 2018
Grand Parade – 7:00 PM
Crowning of the 2018-2019 Wyoming County Fair Queen and her Court, after the Band competition.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 14, 2018
Firemen’s Parade – 7:00 PM
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 15,2018
50th Annual Meat Animal Auction – 5:00 PM (Hogs,Lamb,Beef)
WNYGTP Sanctioned Garden Tractor Pull – 7:30 PM
THURSDAY, AUGUST 16,2018
Chicken BBQ – 4:00 – 8:00 PM
Draft Horse, Draft Pony Show – 6:00 PM
Talent Contest – 7:00 PM-Dairy Barn Arena
FRIDAY, AUGUST 17,2018
•9:00AM-Restored/Collectible Tractor Show/Main Arena
• Fish Dinner – 4:00 – 8:00 PM
• ESP Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Part I) – 7:30 PM
SATURDAY, AUGUST 18,2018
Horse & Mini Horse Pull – 10:00 AM
ESP Sanctioned Tractor Pull (Part II) – 7:30 PM
Ride All Rides
Ride as many times as you like from 12:00 – 5:00 PM or 6:00 – 10:00 PM every day. Rides will close every day from 5:00 – 6:00 PM.
Prices for Rides:
$20.00 for wristband/ noon-5pm OR 6-10pm