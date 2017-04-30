Wyoming County Restaurant Week is now through Saturday

This week take advantage of specials for just $20.17 at places like:

• Arcade Village Cafe

• Attica Hotel LLC

• Byrncliff Resort & Conference Center (Varysburg)

• Chanderson’s Steak & Seafood (Delevan)

• Glen Iris Inn (Letchworth State Park/Castile)

• Grateful Grill (Silver Springs)

• Hidden Valley Animal Adventure (Varysburg)

• The Hoffman Central House (North Java)

• Hole in the Wall Restaurant (Perry)

• John & Sarah’s Family Restaurant (Perry)

• The Lumber Yard Restaurant (Perry)

• Main Street Grille of Arcade

• Nellie’s Restaurant (Arcade)

• Rock and Roll Bar-BBQ (Warsaw)

• Smokey’s Bar & Grill (Java Center)

