Saturday nights on CJ Country are getting BUCKWILD! B-Dub is your host from 7pm to Midnight with a country party heard across America. Celebrity interviews, the biggest hits and a whole lotta fun.

Facebook: facebook.com/BuckwildRadio

Instagram: instagram.com/buckwildradio

Twitter: twitter.com/BuckwildRadio

Web: buckwildsaturdaynight.com