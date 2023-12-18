Starting Sunday at noon until Monday at midnight, we’ll be playing Christmas music & bringing you some of the biggest stars in country sharing their holiday memories & stories:

Lainey Wilson, Martina McBride, Dan & Shay, Alan Jackson, Thomas Rhett, Toby Keith, Reba Jason Aldean, Craig Morgan, Chris Young, Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Parmalee and others.

Don’t forget, you can stream us your phone with the FREE CJ Country app or tell your smart speaker to “Play CJ Country radio”

Whatever your holiday plans are, we’re providing the music & the mood for your holidays on CJ Country!