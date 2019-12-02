BE SANTA & DONATE TO THE TOY BOX!🎄🎅

CJ Country invites you to help less fortunate kids across the area have a great Christmas with your donation of a NEW, UNWRAPPED toy at one of the numerous CJ Country Toy Boxes listed below between now and December 16th. Please help us give needy children that special feeling only Christmas can bring.

2019 CJ COUNTRY TOY BOX DROP OFF LOCATIONS

AKRON
Buck’s Motorsports

ALEXANDER
Baldwin’s Country Store

ARCADE
Creekside Fabrics, Quilts & Yarns

ATTICA
Hans Moeller Jewelers
Harding’s Attica Furniture
Morluski’s Polish & Italian Cuisine
Thompson Motors

AVON
Rich’s Power Equipment

BATAVIA
Affordable Floor Covering
Batavia’s Original Pizzeria
Cedar Street Sales & Rentals
Council Opticians
Java Farm Supply
L & L Transmissions
Marchese Computer Products
Optique Optical
Perry Vet Clinic
Robb’s Glass
RW Vapors
Salmon Orthodontics
The Yngodess Shop
Trinstar Communications
Valle Jewelers

BERGEN
The Firing Pin

CASTILE
Elitsac Lumber

CHAFFEE
Tri-County Supply

LEICESTER
2nd Time Around Consignment

LEROY
Leroy Hearth & Home

LINWOOD
Linwood Turf Equipment

LIVONIA
Perry Vet Clinic

NORTH JAVA
Java Farm Supply
Lamb & Webster

NUNDA
Modern Home Center

PERRY
Harding Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Hart’s Insurance
Lumberyard Restaurant
McClurg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Perry Market Place
Perry Vet Clinic
Salmon Orthodontics

VARYSBURG
Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets

WARSAW
Robb’s Glass
Silverlake Family Restaurant
Summit Family Dental
Warsaw Redemption Center
X-Cel Wireless

YORK
Davis Trailer World & Country Mall

YORKSHIRE
Java Farm Supply
Perry Vet Clinic