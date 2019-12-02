BE SANTA & DONATE TO THE TOY BOX!🎄🎅
CJ Country invites you to help less fortunate kids across the area have a great Christmas with your donation of a NEW, UNWRAPPED toy at one of the numerous CJ Country Toy Boxes listed below between now and December 16th. Please help us give needy children that special feeling only Christmas can bring.
2019 CJ COUNTRY TOY BOX DROP OFF LOCATIONS
AKRON
Buck’s Motorsports
ALEXANDER
Baldwin’s Country Store
ARCADE
Creekside Fabrics, Quilts & Yarns
ATTICA
Hans Moeller Jewelers
Harding’s Attica Furniture
Morluski’s Polish & Italian Cuisine
Thompson Motors
AVON
Rich’s Power Equipment
BATAVIA
Affordable Floor Covering
Batavia’s Original Pizzeria
Cedar Street Sales & Rentals
Council Opticians
Java Farm Supply
L & L Transmissions
Marchese Computer Products
Optique Optical
Perry Vet Clinic
Robb’s Glass
RW Vapors
Salmon Orthodontics
The Yngodess Shop
Trinstar Communications
Valle Jewelers
BERGEN
The Firing Pin
CASTILE
Elitsac Lumber
CHAFFEE
Tri-County Supply
LEICESTER
2nd Time Around Consignment
LEROY
Leroy Hearth & Home
LINWOOD
Linwood Turf Equipment
LIVONIA
Perry Vet Clinic
NORTH JAVA
Java Farm Supply
Lamb & Webster
NUNDA
Modern Home Center
PERRY
Harding Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning
Hart’s Insurance
Lumberyard Restaurant
McClurg Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Perry Market Place
Perry Vet Clinic
Salmon Orthodontics
VARYSBURG
Byrncliff Golf Resort & Banquets
WARSAW
Robb’s Glass
Silverlake Family Restaurant
Summit Family Dental
Warsaw Redemption Center
X-Cel Wireless
YORK
Davis Trailer World & Country Mall
YORKSHIRE
Java Farm Supply
Perry Vet Clinic