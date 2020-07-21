Even though the fairs will not be taking place, due to COVID-19, CJ Country is putting the spotlight on our area youth and all of the hard work they’ve put into their Fair projects with our….

CJ Country Wyoming County Virtual Fair Exhibit Barns!

It’s very simple to showcase your youth and their project…

Send an e-mail to cc@wcjw.com by Monday, August 10th.

Include a photo of the youth with their project, along with their name, age, any info on the project (name, breed, etc. — whatever you feel like) and club to which the youth belongs.



CJ Country will take these things and make a keepsake virtual “Exhibit Card” and feature it in our Wyoming County Virtual Fair Exhibit Barn.

Then, we will highlight these youngsters and their projects throughout various times on the air on CJ Country the week of August 17th

Here an example of the virtual “Exhibitor Card”

-ALL DIGITAL PICTURE DUPLICATIONS BECOME PROPERTY OF CJ COUNTRY

-SUBMISSION OF INFORMATION AND PHOTOS SERVE AS YOUR EXPRESS CONSENT TO PUBLISH THE NAME, AGE, PROJECT INFO AND PHOTOS AT WCJW.COM AND THE CJ COUNTRY SOCIAL MEDIA OUTLETS, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

-PHOTOS MAY BE ALTERED/CROPPED TO FIT THE STANDARDIZED PICTURE SIZE ON THE E-CARD