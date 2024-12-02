The Early Bird Christmas/ Holiday auction Part 2

This Saturday from 8am-noon

It’s never too early to get a few holiday gifts crossed of the list—or just get something for yourself!

*Bid on all types great items from area merchants and you can win them for less than you’d normally pay.

*There’s new items every 1/2 hour and you can see the whole list by clicking HERE.

*Your numbers to call and bid are 585-786-9259 or 585-786-8132

*If you win, pay with credit card good check or cash and pick it up here at the radio station.