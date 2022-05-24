Join us Monday as we remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country and begin the kickoff of summer with two star-studded music specials.

From noon-2pm, country star Chris Young will host a Memorial Day special and be joined by guests Luke Bryan, Lady A, Eric Church, Luke Combs and Kenny Chesney.

From 2-5pm CBS presents a country salute to Memorial Day! Scott McCreery, Brantley Gilbert, and Sara Evans will check in along with real American heroes…we’ve got 3-hours of their and your favorite patriotic country songs and summer party tunes.You’ll only hear it here… On Memorial Day on CJ Country